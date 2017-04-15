Yet Again, Busy Philipps & Michelle Williams Put Our Own Friendships To Shame

Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams are at it again. By "it," we mean making us wonder why we didn't spend all day with our own best friends. At least we can live vicariously through Philipps' addictive Instagram, where she chronicled their simple, perfect day together.
"I'm sad we don't get to live in the same place, but yesterday was a perfect day together and just what I needed for my soul and that's what best friends are for, right?" Philipps wrote of their Friday outing. "To show up when you need them most and remind you of who you are and why you are and that no matter what, it's all ok cause you will always have each other."
Philipps and Williams, who have been inseparable since they met on the set of Dawson's Creek, went to the Broad contemporary art museum in Los Angeles. Other sites have been quick to note first and foremost that they did this (gasp!) without wearing any makeup. This could have been to avoid being stopped and recognized every five minutes or distracting everyone from the art on display, but Philipps wrote on Instagram, "That's how we roll!"
The pair also did some silly sunglass shopping at Ban.do before meeting up with Philipps' husband Marc Silverstein for drinks. We're letting our imagination fill in all the other elements of the day — the inside jokes, the games of "there's your boyfriend," the rants about politics and parenting, what have you.
When you and your bestie live on opposite coasts like these two, you have to be sure to plan outings like this — or, you know, attend all your awards show red carpets together, if that's your thing.
“I’m so in love with her,” Williams told People of Philipps last December. “She’s proof that the love of your life does not have to be a man! That’s the love of my life right there.”
We get it, we're in love with these two, too.