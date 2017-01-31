Last year, I waxed poetic about the friendship between American Honey stars Riley Keough and Sasha Lane, and now I've found a new Hollywood girl couple to obsess over: Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams. The best friendship between Philipps and Williams is nothing new, but their adorable pictures together flood my Instagram feeds weekly (follow Philipps on Instagram — you won't regret it), and I just had to give this dynamic blonde duo a shout-out for bringing all of the bestie goals. The two first met while filming Dawson's Creek when they were in their early 20s and have been inseparable ever since. They attend award shows and go on tropical vacations together. Philipps is even the godmother of Williams' daughter, Matilda. It's clear there's way more to their friendship than just a great photo op on the red carpet, and we're here to share their best BFF moments. Think of this as a little quiz to see who the Michelle Williams is to your Busy Philipps. I only wish there was room for one more in their exclusive two-person girl squad. Do you fly together?
Advertisement
Or twin on the red carpet in glittering metallics?
Have you ever chowed down on carbs?
Or regretted your old fashion choices together?
Does she make you laugh?
If you answered "yes" to any of those questions, then congratulations! You have a one in a million friendship, just like Philipps and Williams.
Now go text your bestie and tell 'em you love 'em.
Advertisement