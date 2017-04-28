Busy Philipps Says She Makes More Money Through Social Media Than Acting

There's no shame in Busy Philipps' social media game. The actress and Instagram star admitted that she actually makes most of her money from sponsored posts rather than through acting — and that she's totally okay with that.
The Cougar Town actress and Michelle Williams' BFF took to Instagram Stories, where she frequently posts videos about her day, to talk about the sponsored content she posts and why her fans see so much of it on her feed.
"I'm not above it, guys," she said on Thursday. "I just only choose things that I genuinely like and like, would want to partner with, like, for instance, my Michaels partnership, which, you know, is my favorite thing of all time. And I'm doing one next week, I think, that feels like me."
When Philipps partners with a brand, she doesn't just post a photo to her feed. In the case of Michaels, she went as far as to appear in a video for the brand with Lil Jon.
Who loses their overalls crafting too hard? This girl. Watch me keep up w/@liljon in @michaelsstores MAKE-Off! #ad https://t.co/5tgLFs6Cx6— Busy Philipps (@Busyphilipps25) April 27, 2017
"But, like, yeah, I mean, unless it was like, a billion dollars, I probably wouldn't do something random and weird that people would be like, 'Lame,' 'Busy Philipps sells out,'" she continued in the video. "But, you know, I gotta be honest with you, I didn't make a ton of money as an actor last year. I made more of my money doing that kind of stuff, like the partnerships with brands."
There shouldn't be any stigma against it, however, because posting sponsored content on Instagram is just a different version of what actors already do.
"As a television actor, when we work in TV, what we're doing is making a product so that networks can sell ad space," she said. On Instagram, it's just a different type of product.
This whole video was captioned "We all gotta make *money emoji*" and you know what? She's right. Philipps is hustling, and we can't hate on the hustle.
