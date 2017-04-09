Busy Philipps' Latest Uber Experience Was A Total Nightmare

Update 8:45 p.m. EDT: An Uber spokesperson told Refinery29 that the company has seen Busy Philipps' videos and is looking into the matter.
The spokesperson can confirm that Uber received feedback from the trip last night, that the trip was cancelled, and Philipps received a refund. Uber is taking the allegations seriously and is looking further into the report.
This article was originally published on April 9, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. EDT.
If you have some Uber horror stories, you're not alone. Early this morning, actor Busy Philipps had a harrowing experience in her Uber and it's straight out of a horror flick. Us Weekly reports that Philipps was in an Uber car with her husband, Marc Silverstein, when she realized that they weren't alone. Behind them, in the third row of the vehicle, there was another passenger — and according to Philipps, he was a "crazy, scary dude."
"The craziest thing just happened to me. I feel like I need to share it with you," Philipps said in her Instagram Story. "I said to my husband, 'Oh, that guy was weird. Are you sure he's not going to kill us?' And then from the fucking way back [of the car], a voice is like, 'I promise that won't happen' and there was just, like, a fucking crazy, scary dude in way back of this Uber."
Philipps added that she screamed, "I will not be killed tonight," before she jumped out of the vehicle. At the beginning of her video, she seemed to be having a laugh about it, but she was also visibly shaken. And as she recounted the incident, it became clear that she really did fear for her life.
"I'm not trying to be alarmist or whatever, but I definitely feel like those guys were trying to murder me tonight," Philipps continued in her story. "I legitimately feel that way and it was really scary."
The actor filmed the videos from a Lyft car and did make it home safely. Once the couple arrived at their home, Philipps and her husband continued their story, saying that they had reported the driver to Uber, but didn't involve the police.
Having an additional passenger in the car violates Uber's rules, so Philipps and Silverstein were right to be wary. Us Weekly adds that Uber is aware of the incident, but has not released any official statement on the matter.
Refinery29 has reached out to Uber for comment.
