Demi Lovato is supporting one of her oldest friend's new music — and burying any rumors of a feud at the same time. The singer, who just released her new single "Sorry Not Sorry," took some time on Friday to share a sweet message to Selena Gomez, in which Lovato told her former Princess Protection Program co-star just how much she likes her new track. I don't know about you guys, but my heart has swelled with happiness.
The supportive tweet should calm fans who saw the fact that the artists teased their new songs on the same day last week as a sign of throwing mutual shade. Alas, it looks like it was just coincidental timing — because Lovato is living for Gomez's tune "Fetish." The Camp Rock star took to Twitter to share the good vibes, writing:
".@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days."
.@selenagomez Loving your new song Fetish, we've come a long way since our Barney days ??— Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 14, 2017
While the former Disney Channel stars became best friends after starring together on Barney & Friends as kids, they seemingly drifted apart post-Disney days, which was when rumors of a so-called "feud" first started. (Because, apparently, women can't just do their own thing without tabloids stirring the pot about some major blowup.) Whatever alleged tension existed between the pop stars — should it have existed at all — was squished in 2015, when the pair re-followed one another on social media and shared some adorable posts celebrating their friendship.
"Look at how #coolforthesummer we are..," wrote Lovato in her Instagram caption of a photo of the two friends making goofy faces. "Friends for years, #sameoldlove"
More recently, Lovato used the lyrics of Gomez's song "Kill 'Em With Kindness" in her Instagram post, which some fans saw as a wink and nod to her childhood pal.
Let Lovato's tweet be held up as evidence that these two stars are still buds, and capable of supporting one another while advancing their own careers. Let it also be an indication that it's time we stopped talking about this fake feud.
