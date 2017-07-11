Demi Lovato's not one for sugar-coating things or apologizing for speaking her truth. Is it any wonder, then, that her new track is titled "Sorry Not Sorry"?
The pop star delivered on last weekend's teaser trailer by dropping her new single at midnight, and it's already picked up some serious fans. Meet your latest Lovatic, one Paris Hilton.
The heiress turned reality star turned world's most improbably successful DJ was quick to tweet her admiration for the new banger. (As the woman who gave us 2006's iconic "Stars are Blind," she knows a thing or two about what is and what isn't song of summer material. Don't scoff.)
"Loving @DDLovato's new single
#SorryNotSorry!" Hilton tweeted. "Such an amazing song."
Loving @DDLovato's new single #SorryNotSorry! ?Such an amazing Song!?? https://t.co/MRBHI8yUCt pic.twitter.com/N8jR6Q9UiJ— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) July 11, 2017
Beauty star James Charles also gushed about the pop anthem — "
#SORRYNOTSORRY goes ALL THE WAY OFF!! legend @ddlovato snapped," he told fans — while Lovatics left and right are furiously tweeting their praise.
What's got them so shook? Lovato's strong vocals, the song's R&B influence, and an unapologetic attitude that straddles the line between Katy Perry's "Swish Swish" and Icona Pop's "I Love It."
Like, who won't be firing back at their next petty drama with this potty-mouthed chorus? Honestly, if Joanne the Scammer doesn't star in the music video, we're rioting.
"Payback is a bad bitch / And baby I'm the baddest / You fuckin' with a savage / Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)."
It's a bold and brash release for the former Disney Channel star, but one that feels true to her outspoken survivor spirit. Better get used to hearing it on the radio — and speculating who inspired it.
