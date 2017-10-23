Here’s How To Get $25 Off At J.Crew Now Through Christmas

'Tis the season for giving, and J.Crew is partnering with One Warm Coat in celebration of the non-profit’s 25th anniversary. Last year, One Warm Coat was able to give away almost 600,000 coats through 3,500 drives. This year, the organization is hoping J.Crew will get them even closer to their goal of one million, with its Give-And-Get Coat event. Here’s how it works: Customers can donate a gently worn piece of outerwear and get $25 off of their purchase of $125 or more now through December 25.
“We’re thrilled to partner with J. Crew as we celebrate our 25th season of giving warmth,” said Jennifer Stockard, president and chief executive officer of One Warm Coat, “J. Crew's enthusiasm and dedication are amazing. With their participation, even more warm coats will be provided to the people who need them most.”
Click here to find a participating store near you, then start plotting what big purchase you’ll put your $25 off toward. New comfortable flats? Or life-changing pants? How about a new coat for yourself? The possibilities are endless.
