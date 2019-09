Rihanna makes an unlikely appearance in the shortlist for her label Fenty Puma, which is nominated for Urban Luxury Brand, up against cult streetwear brands Supreme, Off-White, Vetements and Gosha Rubchinskiy. For the second time, Bella Hadid goes head-to-head with her sister Gigi Hadid for the title of Model of the Year, also up against Adwoa Aboah , newcomer Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow. Fashion favourite Gucci is up for three gongs, with creative director Alessandro Michele acknowledged for his contribution to accessories and ready-to-wear, while his colleague Marco Bizzarri is recognised as a Business Leader.