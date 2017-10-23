The Nominees For The Fashion Awards 2017 Have Just Been Announced

Taking place on Monday 4th December and returning to iconic London venue The Royal Albert Hall, the Fashion Awards is an annual celebration of fashion excellence, recognising the exceptional individuals and brands that have made remarkable contributions to the global industry. This morning at an intimate press event, Natalie Massenet, chairwoman of the British Fashion Council and Caroline Rush, Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council revealed the names shortlisted for the upcoming ceremony.
Jonathan Anderson leads the charge with four nominations for his work at both Loewe and his eponymous label J.W.Anderson. In 2015, the lauded Brit designer scooped the coveted awards for both Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year and following an annus mirabilis that has included his exhibition at the Hepworth Gallery and a sell-out collaboration with Uniqlo, it looks likely that he'll be the shining star at this year's event, too.
Rihanna makes an unlikely appearance in the shortlist for her label Fenty Puma, which is nominated for Urban Luxury Brand, up against cult streetwear brands Supreme, Off-White, Vetements and Gosha Rubchinskiy. For the second time, Bella Hadid goes head-to-head with her sister Gigi Hadid for the title of Model of the Year, also up against Adwoa Aboah, newcomer Kaia Gerber and Winnie Harlow. Fashion favourite Gucci is up for three gongs, with creative director Alessandro Michele acknowledged for his contribution to accessories and ready-to-wear, while his colleague Marco Bizzarri is recognised as a Business Leader.
Phoebe Philo who is rumoured to be leaving Céline is up against Raf Simons at Calvin Klein, Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, Jonathan Anderson at Loewe and Alessandro Michele at Gucci for the heavyweight title of Designer of the Year.
In the emerging talent categories, Faustine Steinmetz, Matty Bovan, Michael Halpern, Natalia Alaverdian for Awake and Rejina Pyo are shortlisted for womenswear while Cottweiler, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, House of Holland, Phoebe English and A-Cold-Wall* are nominated for the menswear prize.
“These fantastic talents are the very best of the global industry... Young designers are the heartbeat of our business, and it is up to all of us to foster and champion their vision,” Nadja Swarovski, the event partner, affirmed.
Additional awards will be celebrated on the night, recognising remarkable career milestones for individuals. The recipients of these special awards will be announced in November.
See below for the full list of nominations for the Fashion Awards 2017:
Accessories Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent
Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Stuart Vevers for Coach
British Designer of the Year – Menswear
Christopher Bailey for Burberry
Craig Green for Craig Green
Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner
Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson
Martine Rose for Martine Rose
British Designer of the Year – Womenswear
Christopher Kane for Christopher Kane
Erdem Moralioglu for Erdem
Jonathan Anderson for J.W.Anderson
Roksanda Ilincic for Roksanda
Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
British Emerging Talent – Menswear (including accessories)
Ben Cottrell and Matthew Dainty for Cottweiler
Charles Jeffrey for Charles Jeffrey Loverboy
Henry Holland for House of Holland
Phoebe English for Phoebe English Man
Samuel Ross for A-Cold-Wall*
British Emerging Talent – Womenswear (including accessories)
Faustine Steinmetz for Faustine Steinmetz
Matty Bovan for Matty Bovan
Michael Halpern for Halpern
Natalia Alaverdian for Awake
Rejina Pyo for Rejina Pyo
Business Leader
Adrian Joffe for Dover Street Market
Guram Gvasalia for Vetements
José Neves for Farfetch
Marco Bizzarri for Gucci
Tom and Ruth Chapman for Matchesfashion.com
Designer of the Year
Alessandro Michele for Gucci
Jonathan Anderson for Loewe
Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior
Phoebe Philo for Céline
Raf Simons for Calvin Klein
Model of the Year
Adwoa Aboah
Bella Hadid
Gigi Hadid
Kaia Gerber
Winnie Harlow
Urban Luxury Brand
Fenty Puma by Rihanna
Gosha Rubchinskiy
Off-White
Supreme
Vetements
