22 Ways To Have A Seriously Sexy Halloween

For a lot of people, Halloween means standing in line outside of a bar, shivering in a costume that looks hot, but feels cold. And while the thought of skipping the freaky festivities may give you a serious case of FOMO, there's a case to be made for staying in on All Hallow's Eve. Whether you're solo or partnered up, there are plenty of ways to inject that spooky spirit into your sex life.
From costumes that double as role-playing characters, to fleshlights that resemble Frankenstein, your Halloween celebration doesn't have to be spent out in the cold — and it doesn't have to end on October 31, either. Ahead, find a bunch of toys, tips, and tricks that will bring Halloween into your bedroom activities. Who said you'd never use that sexy nurse costume again?