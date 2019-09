Stripe Devotees Will Love This Activewear Collab

Jennifer Bandier, founder of multi-brand fitness destination Bandier , and Nikki Kule of Kule Stripes have known each other since they were just 8 years old, when they became best friends after meeting at grammar school. Now, more than 30 years later, they've both taken the fashion world head-on with their own brands; and today, they're launching together a high performance activewear collection that combines the best of both of their worlds. It's stylish, and doesn't take itself too seriously (just take these illustrations that promote the capsule as proof), in other words, it's right up our alley.