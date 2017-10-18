Stripe Devotees Will Love This Activewear Collab

Everyone loves stripes — seriously, can you think of a single person that doesn't? There's a reason they've survived all the trends, and it's got to have something to do with how easy it is to reach for a striped tee on days when you don't feel like putting in a ton of effort (but still want to look good). And why shouldn't our love for stripes extend to our workout gear, too?
Jennifer Bandier, founder of multi-brand fitness destination Bandier, and Nikki Kule of Kule Stripes have known each other since they were just 8 years old, when they became best friends after meeting at grammar school. Now, more than 30 years later, they've both taken the fashion world head-on with their own brands; and today, they're launching together a high performance activewear collection that combines the best of both of their worlds. It's stylish, and doesn't take itself too seriously (just take these illustrations that promote the capsule as proof), in other words, it's right up our alley.
And of course, we can't deny the throwback, Parisian vibe of stripes either. The collection is comprised of twists on the classic stripe you know and love, though, including a tracksuit in two colorways, a graphic striped mix-and-match bra and leggings, and bold T-shirts sweatshirts with phrases like "Sexy" and "Bananas." It's just the refresh your workout wardrobe's been missing, and it's all available today on Bandier's website, at its stores in NYC and Dallas, and at www.Kule.com, so click ahead to get your stripe on in more ways than one.