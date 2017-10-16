Halloween is cool — and, after all these years, so is Disney Channel Original Movie Halloweentown.
The 1998 TV movie, which spawned three additional sequels, once again united fans in the filming location of St. Helens, Oregon for the "Spirit of Halloweentown" celebration. Also in attendance were the real-life Cromwell descendants Kimberly J. Brown (Marnie), Emily Roeske (Sophie), and Joey Zimmerman (Dylan) — and it looked like they had a blast returning to their spooky stomping grounds.
Brown visited the Halloweentown festival in 2015 and 2016, so it's only fitting that she lit the pumpkin yet again and participated in many of the festival's fun activities, like costume contests and photo opps. This year, however, she was joined by the entire witchy family, including her onscreen mother, Judith Hoag.
"The fam bam is back together! We are having a blast meeting fans in @spiritofhalloweentown @heyjude629@jpaulzim #cromwells4lyfe#halloweentown"
Later, the three siblings took a cute pic in front of that iconic oversized Jack-O-Lantern.
"What an amazing weekend! Thank you so much to everyone who came to @spiritofhalloweentown! Truly so honored that everyone loves to relive #Halloweentown back where it all began," wrote Brown on her Instagram.
Sadly, this will be the first Halloween since the passing of Debbie Reynolds, who portrayed grandma Agatha Cromwell in the film franchise.
"Over the years, as I got older and got to know her more, we just had so much fun on set. And she was a big champion of mine, which I always appreciated. She always looked out for me," Brown told Refinery29 during our oral history of Halloweentown.
Want to honor Agatha and Reynolds' Halloween legacy? Brown currently sells merch with Agatha's timeless saying — "Being normal is vastly underrated" — over on her Etsy store, CraftilyCreative.
