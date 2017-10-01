Disney Channel Original Movies introduced us to to so many badass heroines, from Kirsten Storms' Zenon, girl of the 21st century, to Hilary Duff's titular Cadet Kelly. However, with Halloween just around the corner, it's time we celebrate the the scrappiest witch that ever was. One way to do so? With this amazing Halloweentown merch, courtesy of the real-life Marnie Cromwell.
Marnie, who was portrayed by Kimberly J. Brown for the first three films of Disney Channel's pseudo-spooky franchise, had zero qualms about being labeled "weird." Confidence was Marnie's magical power (on top all of those literal magical powers that come from being a witch), and so, it's no surprise that Brown wants to pass that self-love message on to a whole new generation.
The former Disney Channel actress, who recently appeared in AMC series Low Winter Sun and the soap opera Guiding Light, now sells her own crafty stuff via her Etsy store, CraftilyCreative. Brown's shop includes multiple nods to the iconic movie, from tees to hangable art featuring Halloweentown quotes.
My personal favorite? The tee-shirt from her collection that reads "Being normal is vastly overrated," a line uttered by the late Debbie Reynolds, who played Marnie's witchy guide and grandmother, Agatha Cromwell.
"I probably get quoted this Halloweentown quote the most of all people's favorite sayings from the movies. I've also been asked before if it's on clothing. I LOVE a good simple tee with a fun saying, so I decided to create this," wrote Brown on her Etsy page.
I appreciate fans who come 2meet me wearing shirts frm my Etsy store! Peyton &Natalie are awesome. Myranda u too :)https://t.co/lvXM1vJgr4 pic.twitter.com/qavMjXBAH1— Kimberly J. Brown (@OfficialKJB) October 1, 2017
This isn't the first time Brown has honored her Halloweentown roots. In both 2015 and 2016, she visited the filming location in St. Helens, Oregon, for the town's annual of Spirit of Halloweentown Festival. Brown told Refinery29 in our oral history of the film:
"[St. Helens] looked exactly like I remembered it. Even the outside of the movie theater. They still put a big jack-o-lantern in the middle of the square like in the movie for the festival every year."
If you still can't let October 31 come and go without revisiting Halloweentown, you may want to place an order on CraftilyCreative before these shirts sell out.
