Sure, Pinterest is a major key when it comes to finding the inspiration for our next haircut, bedroom makeover, and even our Halloween costume. And the more love a trend gets on the site, the more we want it for ourselves. Because whatever the product is, if it's been shared dozens — sometimes even thousands! — of times, it must be really good.
This season, we’re using that information as our guiding light: According to Pinterest’s latest report (which provides a real time look at what’s trending), faux fur is going to be all over the place this fall. But, don't expect your standard run-of-the-mill faux fur; per a company press release, “the latest variation on this look is the teddy jacket.” Enter: the super-soft and fluffy coat that happens to have been saved over 1,200 times this year. (If you need some celebrity validation, Selena Gomez is up on the trend, too; the singer was photographed leaving her New York apartment wearing a red one, making us a teddy bear coat even more). And there's good reason the style is worth investing in: It's offered in a variety of cuts, colors, and, most importantly, price points — meaning unlike other winter coat trends, you don't need to drop over $1,000 to get the look for yourself.
Ahead, we’ve scouted the best options to buy now and wear all season long.