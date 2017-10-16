The Property Brothers Have A New Show & It's Really Personal

In April, it was announced that there would soon be a new Property Brother's spinoff added to the HGTV line-up. In the new show, instead of working on a dream home for a random but lucky family, Jonathan and Drew Scott will be tackling a project that's a whole lot more personal. The upcoming five-episode series is called Drew's Honeymoon House, and HGTV just released new details about what viewers can expect.
In the new show, both Drew and Jonathan will work on renovating Drew and his fiancé Linda Phan's first home together. Though newly purchased, the 3,400-square-foot Los Angeles home was built in the 1920s, so according to Drew, the renovation will largely revolve around, "restoring elements of the English-inspired architecture and adding modern updates." In the end, the couple hopes their new place will have, "an 0ld Hollywood glam" and "Art Deco design style."
Advertisement
As always, Drew and Jonathan are working on a tight deadline. In Drew's Honeymoon House, they're working to get the renovation complete in just a few weeks so that the engaged couple can throw a pre-wedding party at the finished home.
In addition to the usual twin antics that go on when the Property Brother's work together, Linda will also be heavily involved, overseeing decor. She will also "don a tool belt, wield a hammer, and work side-by-side with Drew and Jonathan during each step of the renovation." The rest of the Drew and Jonathan's family, including their parents, Jim and Joanne, and their older brother, JD, will also make some appearances, so we can look forward to seeing a more intimate glimpse into the Scott twins' life than ever before.
The Property Brothers invite Linda Phan and all their fans into the family on November 22 with the premiere of Drew's Honeymoon House at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Will you be tuning in?
Advertisement