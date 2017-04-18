There are many attractive qualities one should look for in a lifelong partner, and while "renovation-happy" might not crack the top 10, it's definitely a nice bonus. HGTV superstar Drew Scott — aka one half of the titular sibling duo on Property Brothers — is getting hitched to fiancée Linda Phan, and, naturally, a home remodel is in order before the two walk down the aisle. As People reports, that renovation will now be documented on upcoming Property Brothers spin-off Drew's Honeymoon Home.
Considering how elaborate Drew's proposal plan was, we should expect a true dream house from the Property Brothers. According to People, the series will consist of four one-hour episodes perfect for anyone who has ever toyed around with the idea of gutting their bathroom and putting in a jacuzzi tub. Instead of the rando's houses that Drew and Jonathan turn into construction masterpieces, this spin-off will show Drew and his soon-to-be bride Phan working on their new home in Los Angeles. Get ready to be seriously envious of the amazing pre-wedding results — while also secretly grateful you don't have to live through construction.
The four episodes also have a ticking clock looming in the background: The pair wants their new home to be ready to host a big rehearsal dinner prior to their wedding. Sounds... stressful.
Drew's new place in Los Angeles isn't his only home. He also co-owns a home with Jonathan in Las Vegas, which the brothers shared after Jonathan's marriage ended and continued to live in even after Drew's then-girlfriend Phan moved in. Now, it's a "family compound," as Jonathan and his serious girlfriend Jacinta Stapleton are based in Toronto and Drew and Phan are starting their married life on the west coast.
As for Drew's new remodeling show, there's nothing quite as romantic as a guy wanting to build a dream house to start his life with his partner off right. I mean, that's literally what Noah does in The Notebook for his dream girl Allie... and if there's any love advice you should take, it's from a Nicholas Sparks movie that stars Ryan Gosling.
