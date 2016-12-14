Property Brothers' Drew Scott just gave his girlfriend Linda Phan her dream proposal.
He put an enormous amount of thought into it, keeping the ring close and hidden for several weeks. He didn't talk about the engagement with any of his friends online because he was so scared she could somehow find out. "I’ve had to be as stealthy as a ninja to pull this off," he told People.
Then, while they were at dinner at Piano Piano in Toronto, a recording of Scott singing Train's "Marry Me" played as a cake was served. But this wasn't just an ordinary cake: It had Dr. Seuss illustrations on top along with the words "Oh the Places We’ll Go."
After that adorable surprise, there was still more in store. He brought her to what he'd said was an office holiday party, but it was actually an engagement party with their family and friends.
All this effort was more than worth it, he told People. "I’ve never met another woman like her, and once you do, you want to be with her forever."
