Even though Drew and Jonathan Scott — a.k.a. the Property Brothers — both recently settled down, they still own a home together in Las Vegas, which has become a "family compound," according to an exclusive with the HGTV stars in People magazine.
In December, Drew got engaged to Linda Phan, who works at their company as the creative director. "I’ve always been focused on work, so to have this beautiful woman in my life and knowing we’re going to get married, it’s amazing," he told People.
Jonathan is in a serious relationship of his own. "This is the most humbling, unexpected, fantastic place to be in my life," he told the magazine of his relationship with girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov. "I’ve never been happier."
Jonathan even helped his brother propose to Linda. "The hardest thing was to try and keep Linda from knowing that it was coming," said Drew. "I had to use an old email that I haven’t used in years. I had to have Jonathan calling friends."
The 38-year-old brothers help each other not just when it comes to life's happy moments, but in times of difficulty. When Jonathan's marriage ended, he continued to live with Drew even after Phan moved in. But recently, Drew and Linda bought a place of their own in Los Angeles. Jonathan and Jacinta have a home in Toronto.
"People were always like, 'Isn’t that weird?' But there’s an ease to it," Phan said of the three living together. "You wake up and you go to work. It’s nice and really convenient to be able to have meetings with the people you live with."
We agree: Some fans questioned the arrangement, but there's nothing wrong with helping out a family member who needs you. It's super-sweet. The fact that the brothers still own the Vegas home together is also a testament to how close they are.
Both Drew and Jonathan said starting their own families is a priority for them. "I’m definitely looking forward to having kids," Drew said. "Linda and I have talked about it, and we’ve considered adopting." Jonathan said: "I love kids, and I get along great with kids. Plus I’m very immature, so that helps."
