Music To Make You Feel Okay When The News Is Emotionally Exhausting

I am having to fight off the urge to type out all the salient lyrics in this new song from the late, great Sharon Jones. Everything about it is designed to make the listener feel good and up, from that "oh yeah" call and response to the bright tone of the horns by the Dap-Kings to the driving bass line interlaced with eighth-note scale walk-ups on the guitar. And then the words: talk about an oh yeah. This track is a soulful sister song to the 1960s march tunes that protesters sang when demanding integration. It could be a long-lost track that the Staples Singers would have recorded. If you're feeling downtrodden after a long, hard week of fighting in the resistance, please put this track on repeat until you feel rejuvenated and can remember Jones' words: "all together we get stronger...it's a matter of time, until freedom will mean free."