How You Can Help The Wildfire Victims In California

Wildfires in Northern California's wine country have left at least 31 people dead and destroyed more than 3,500 structures, including houses, wineries, and resorts. This has been the deadliest week of wildfires in California history.
Firefighters have been battling at least 17 separate fires since Sunday night, which spread rapidly due to the dry conditions in the area. As of Thursday morning, most wildfires remained uncontained. Thousands of residents and visitors have fled the fire, and officials expect the death toll to increase.
It will likely take days, maybe even weeks, before we know the full extent of the devastation in the area, but there are many communities that are currently in desperate need. If you're interested in helping the victims of the fires in California, you can help — even if you don't live in the region. Below, we compiled a list of places that are seeking donations, supplies, or volunteers.
If you're an Airbnb host based in California, you can offer housing for free for evacuees and relief workers through October 30.
The Tubbs Fire Safety Check-In Facebook page allows you to find volunteering information, places to donate, and raise money for victims in the area.
The Napa Community Animal Response Team is calling for volunteers to help with rescued animals in various shelters.
The Center for Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership is seeking volunteers to assist fire victims and collecting donations for relief efforts in the area.
This story was originally published on October 10, 2017. It has since been updated.
