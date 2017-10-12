“It started as armor," Ross tells Refinery29 of her relationship with clothing. "It’s one of the ways I protected myself, it’s how I wear my inside on my outside, or how I protect my inside.” She continued, saying: “It’s one of the ways I present myself to the world that makes me feel empowered, and it's also one of the ways I feel joyful. A big part of my creative expression goes to my clothing, so I feel like the line represents those two things.” It’s the Black-ish star's hope that the collection helps people feel confident and empowered in their own skin, something her own wardrobe helps her do.