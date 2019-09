Tracee Ellis Ross loves fashion. So much so that she’s been imagining — if she ever had the chance — what her clothing line would look like, for quite some time. In fact, she joked on Wednesday night in New York, as she presented her new collection for J.C. Penney , that she showed up to her first design meeting full of ideas. “I want to make a jacket,” she mimicked for the crowd. “I want to nip it in the waist here, I think it should hit just about *here* on the leg, and I want to make sure the shoulder comes out just a little bit — not too much so that it’s exaggerated but that your waist, no matter which woman that is, it just pops.” She then gestured to the rack of holiday clothing, saying “and this is what happened.” One look at the offering, and it’s safe to say Ross knows her stuff — and that she came by it honestly