Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
JCPenney
Fashion
Tracee Ellis Ross Is Just A Girl Who Loves To Shop
by
Channing Hargrove
More from JCPenney
US News
This Awful Video Shows A Kentucky Woman Harassing A Latina Shopper
Andrea Gonzalez-R...
Dec 21, 2016
Stores
Project Runway
Winner Ashley Nell Tipton Finally Unveils Her Plus-Size Designs...
Liz Black
Sep 6, 2016
Stores
JCPenney Unveils Plus-Size Ad Campaign
Tanya Edwards
Jun 19, 2016
Fashion
Why Are People Freaking Out Over This Skirt's Pattern?
If you've ever experienced a skirt that won't stay put — how do they always manage to twist around as we walk? — you'll sympathize with this viral
by
Meghan De Maria
Shopping
Woman Buys "Career Shorts" From Her Own Employer, Gets Sent Home ...
Women and dress codes: it's a complicated relationship. When particular clothing items get banned, it's often for secularizing reasons (France and the
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Stores
JCPenney Finds A New Way To Address Body Image: Mannequins
Props to JCPenney — pun intended. In April, The Today Show brought together a handful of folks for its “Love Your Selfie” series and partnered with
by
Hilary Moss
Home
Is This The Set Of
Mad Men
? Nope, Just The JCPenney Home...
In fashion and decor, we know it's definitely possible to find gems from all types of sources — flea markets, boutiques, and yes, even your neighborhood
by
Diana Nguyen
Designers
Marchesa's Georgina Chapman Is Debuting Her Own Line At JCPenney
UPDATE: We've received more images of the Pearl collection. Check out four of the creations in our slideshow! Marchesa (designed by Chapman and partner
by
Connie Wang
Designers
Finally! The Duro Olowu x JCPenney Pics Exceed Our Wildest Expect...
It feels like just yesterday that we were day-dreaming about the arrival of the Duro Olowu for JCPenney collection. Lucky for us – and you! – snapping
by
Samantha Yu
Politics
Class Of 2012: Nanette Lepore Has A New Line For Post-College Int...
In another masstige collaboration, JCPenney is teaming up with girlish, flirty-femme designer Nanette Lepore, on a junior's line of clothing that'll see
by
Connie Wang
Fashion
Nicole Miller For JCPenney Is Packed With Prints, Easy On The Pur...
It’s no secret that we have a thing for Nicole Miller, and the lady behind it all. However, her spring '12 collection for JCPenney is now giving us even
by
Susan Williamson
Politics
JCPenney Sells "Too Pretty for Homework" Kids' Shirts For Future ...
JCPenney isn't a retailer known for having trenchant, ironic wit, so when we saw their shirt bearing the script, "I'm too pretty to do homework," we took
by
Gabriel Bell
Politics
Twitter Troll: MTV to Tutor SATs, Olsens to JCPenney, and Two Kin...
models: "http://twitpic.com/mhzcm - This is purely personal preference but this image should have been the cover of November Vogue Paris." We're pretty
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Escada on Death's Door, J.C. Penney Dissected, and An All-Babe Bl...
For the September issue of Harper's Bazaar, Peter Lindbergh follows the trend of stripping modeling's most famous faces of their makeup and revealing the
by
Gabriel Bell
Fashion
Vintage JC Penney Radio
I love old radios and like to have one in every room. This one probably isn't that practical, but it's in gorgeous condition... I love old radios and
by
Us
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted