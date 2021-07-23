In many ways, this past year and half has changed the retail business model. Recently, we've seen the rise in new shop-in-shop experiences — like Ulta Beauty at Target, and Sephora at Kohl's — with retailers teaming up in a mutually-beneficial effort to make beauty products more accessible to in-store shoppers.
Now, legacy retail conglomerate JCPenny is showing its own ingenuity, announcing a kind of rebrand rooted in creating the most diverse and inclusive shopping experience possible. Starting in October of 2021, JCPenny will be opening JCPenny Beauty in select retail locations and online. In store, it will include a shop-in-shop experience in partnership with Thirteen Lune, a commerce platform that features beauty products created by Black and Brown founders, as well as a complementing JCPenny Salon committed to offering an inclusive full-service service menu.
According to JCPenney's Executive Vice President, Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenny Beauty will be a place for everyone. "Recognizing that each customer is uniquely beautiful, we designed JCPenney Beauty to be a hyper-inclusive experience where everyone shines," Wlazlo explains. "We've partnered with like-minded beauty brands to bring this vision to life and ensure everyone is represented."
In this mission of representation, Thirteen Lune was the perfect partner. "Thirteen Lune’s presence within one of the country’s longest standing retailers is profound on many levels," explains the brand's co-founder Nyakio Grieco. "Our brick and mortar footprint inside the visionary, hyper-inclusive JCPenney Beauty space will bring a beautifully curated assortment of brands from both Black and Brown founders and ally brands who are dedicated to creating lasting change in beauty."
JCPenny Beauty and its accompanying salon will offer the kind of diversity and representation that consumers have been asking for, empowering shoppers to see themselves reflected in the labels and their founders.