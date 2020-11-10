Target & Ulta Beauty Team Up For A Groundbreaking Shopping Partnership

As an operation existing within the walls of Target, the partnership team plans to infuse Ulta Beauty's established guest-centric expertise into the collaboration, training Target team members to serve as experts on the expanded prestige beauty offerings. Further, the imminent online experience — available via Target.com and the Target app — will reflect the look and feel of shopping Ulta Beauty online, with the goal of providing a new way for Target consumers to conveniently shop for their favorite beauty products while utilizing Target’s existing perks, like free shipping and curbside pickup.