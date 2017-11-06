There’s no doubt about it: Tracee Ellis Ross loves fashion. Whether she’s sharing her #OOTD on Instagram, channeling her mother (the legendary, iconic, and beautiful) Diana Ross by wearing all the feathers on an award show red carpet, or sporting red lipstick at the gym, the Black-ish star’s Black girl magic is always in effect.
Now, she wants to offer the rest of the world a chance to have some of her flair. Last month, the 44-year-old announced on Instagram she would be partnering with JCPenney “to create a holiday collection” she hopes “empowers women to embrace their joyful spirit.” Each piece of the 45-piece collection was imagined and created by Ross with the idea that "there’s something for everybody and every body."
On Sunday, Ross uploaded the full lookbook to her website, giving us optimal time to plot our shopping plan of attack. Available on November 12 — just in time for all the holiday parties — the offering will be priced from $9 to $75, and will range from size small to 3x. Click on to see all of the pieces, and be sure to check this space next week when the selection finally hits stores.