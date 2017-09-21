Tracee Ellis Ross' Gym Makeup Secret Is Just As Badass As She Is

Wearing makeup to the gym is an often-debated topic in the beauty world. But even if you're a stickler for going barefaced during spin class, chances are you've broken a sweat at one point or another with a little mascara on your lashes or, at the very least, concealer to cover a breakout. But if you're that friend who wonders why your roommate strolls into yoga without wiping off her bold red lip, well, we've finally got you an answer — sort of.
We get it: A lot of individuals might assume that wearing lip color or brow product or blush while working out means you're vain or insecure — but the eternally-badass Tracee Ellis Ross is here to prove you wrong.
The black-ish actress told Instyle that her makeup must-have is always lipstick — and she even wears it to the gym. "I love the look of a fresh face with a pop of color on the lips. It makes me feel so good," she says. "I'll even wear a red lip to the gym. When I see my red lips reflecting back at me, I'm like, 'Yeah, girl, that's right!'"
So there you have it: Ross' red lip is such a confidence booster — and so much a part of her aesthetic — that it actually helps her to push herself further while exercising. (Talk about motivation!)
Moral of the story? The next time you feel unmotivated to grab your gym bag, just take Ross' advice for a spin. Plus, her lipstick of choice is one of the most universally-flattering crimsons on the market today: MAC's classic Ruby Woo. And what do we think? We'll be packing our gym bag with deodorant, dry shampoo, and a classic red lippie — if only to channel the queen of cool herself while getting in our unglamorous squats.
