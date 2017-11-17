Kitten heels are the prime example of a polarizing piece of clothing. While some people bust out their credit cards every time the style makes a return, others turn their noses up at the little nob heel. I get it, I do. If you're going to go for a heel, you may as well just go for it. Plus, short-heeled sandals can look glaringly similar to the discarded bins of evening shoes at a secondhand store.