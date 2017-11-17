Kitten heels are the prime example of a polarizing piece of clothing. While some people bust out their credit cards every time the style makes a return, others turn their noses up at the little nob heel. I get it, I do. If you're going to go for a heel, you may as well just go for it. Plus, short-heeled sandals can look glaringly similar to the discarded bins of evening shoes at a secondhand store.
Then kitten heeled booties happened, and I've forgotten what life was like before them.
Where the world of boots seems to have found its pillar categories (i.e. lampshade worthy Stuart Weitzman thigh-highs, the classic chunky-heeled ankle boot, the casual Chelsea), I've yet to find anything this season that really stands out. But give me a mini heel I can't break my ankle on and a pointed-toe any day of the week, and I'm yours. There's just something about its unexpected retro vibe that makes it so much chicer than the rest.
If my infatuation with this fresh-off-the-runway heel still has you scratching your head, go ahead and blame it on the editor affinity for ugly shoes. But to try and convince you to take a walk on the wild side, here's 14 picks that make me weak in the knees.