Yesterday, Bella Thorne turned 20, and we all felt a pang of nostalgia as the former Shake It Up actress officially moved out of her teenage years. She's accomplished a lot before hitting the big 2-0, and has never been one to shy away from trying a new trend — from bad-ass septum piecing, foot tattoos, dark purple lipstick, and fake freckles — so we were especially excited to see how she would be celebrate her birthday. Turns out, she brought her rebel spirit into adulthood — kicking it off with an icy new hair color.
The natural redhead has done millennial pink, burnt orange, and even tri-colored rainbow strands — but the platinum hue is definitely one of our favorites.
Wearing a black mesh top, groovy round glasses, and cotton candy-colored eyeshadow, Thorne showed off her fresh dye job on Instagram yesterday. The actress enthusiastically captioned her new cut-turned-birthday-post: "Yes I changed my hair again and yes I'm fuxin 20!!!" She also gave some love to her astrological birthday twins. "Let's go libras met so many people last night that had the same bday as me ❤️ it was awesome. Happy bday guys!!!" she wrote.
Thorne isn't the only celeb to go full-on Khaleesi-white with her hair recently. Salma Hayek also went blonde (if not only for a day), Solange recently jumped on the platinum bandwagon — even Kylie Jenner shared some blond snaps yesterday. All of which has us thinking the hair color forecast for winter is looking "icy."
As for Thorne, we guess we'll just have to see how long this look lasts.
