How This Lipstick Brand Is Helping Fight The Patriarchy

As the Republican effort to curb women's abortion rights picks up, it's easy to feel like there's not much else we can do but watch the news with clenched fists. But when a consumer brand makes a commitment to donate a portion of its sales to companies championing the rights of women, immigrants, and LGBTQ community members across the country — we're buying in.
The Lipstick Lobby is a social justice-driven beauty brand that donates a portion of all proceeds to important charitable organizations. Its first launch was the Kiss My Pink lipstick (a bright fuchsia) that benefited Planned Parenthood, and now Lipstick Lobby is back at it again with a new product — a matte red lipstick aptly named Outrage, with proceeds going toward the American Civil Liberties Union (a.k.a. ACLU).
In case you're unfamiliar with the organization, the ACLU works in courts and communities to defend the rights of U.S. citizens against discrimination based on race, gender, sexual orientation, religion, and more. So, with every sale of an Outrage lip color, Lipstick Lobby will donate a big chunk of sales — $5 of the $19 per tube — to the charity.
As with any good millennial marketing strategy, the launch also comes with a social media call-out. Anyone who posts a picture on Instagram wearing the crimson shade can share the hashtag #LipstickItToTheMan to spread awareness to the cause. If you're actually outraged, buying one of these cruelty-free, full-coverage, matte lipsticks seems like a worthy investment.
