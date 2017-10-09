If Sofia Richie and Scott Disick were ever planning on keeping their alleged relationship on the down low, well, someone may need to take away their phones. Per Teen Vogue, Richie and reality star Disick are kissing up a storm, and Richie's Instagram story has it all documented.
The model and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star have been rumored to be "a thing" for months now, with paparazzi capturing Richie FaceTiming the father of three at the airport back in June. (Ah, millennial courtship.) Now, after sharing a dessert that read "Congratulations Sofia & Scott" at a Miami restaurant in late September, the two are seemingly all in, with Richie even going Instagram official last week with a photo of the pair hugging on the beach.
And now, they're kissing on Instagram stories — seemingly, on a private plane. Is this the plane taking them back to Los Angeles, following their vacay in Mexico?
Of course, we won't know if these two are dating until they confirm it themselves — and a photo of the two kissing or canoodling isn't even true confirmation. I mean, people kiss their friends all the time, right?
Regardless of her current romantic status, Richie herself did clap back at the dating rumors in May, though that was months ago.
"Just so everyone can get their panties out of their asses, Scott and I are just homies #relax," Richie tweeted.
So maybe we should just let these two do their thing and keep us guessing about whether they're officially official, or just Instagram official. Either way, Sofia's dad Lionel Richie admitted to Us Weekly that he's "scared to death."
