Jeremy Lin Now Has Dreadlocks — But Hear Him Out

He said it best: "This process started out about hair, but it’s turned into something more for me... Over the course of the last few years and all these hairstyles, I’ve learned that there’s a difference between 'not caring what other people think' and actually trying to walk around for a while in another person’s shoes," Lin wrote. "Taking the time and energy to ask about the things we don’t know may be messy — but we don’t really have a choice. We can’t let our divisions get worse. Again, I may not have gotten it right with my idea to get dreads. But I hope that this is a start, not an end, to more dialogue about our differences. We need more empathy, more compassion and less judgment."