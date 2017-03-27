I think I was around 6-years-old when I discovered what a doobie wrap was. I thought the pinned-up beehives were actual hairstyles because some of my cousins would come to church with their wraps still intact. My mom, who's a shade queen, went on to tell me that walking out of the house with your wrap was a big no-no, similar to leaving in curlers or a shower cap. The smooth blowouts the look protected was the real style, she would say. I still thought they still looked cool — or maybe I just thought anything my cousins did was cool? — and couldn't wait to get my first one, which finally happened a few years later after my first professional blow out.