Kris Jenner Texts Ryan Seacrest At 4 a.m. Because Money Never Sleeps

Kris Jenner and Ryan Seacrest are very good friends, and it's a text-each-other-in-the-wee-hours kind of friendship. In a tribute to Seacrest for Variety, Jenner wrote that the two, who have known each other for ten years now, are active late night texters.
"[Seacrest] is one of the few people I can text at 4 a.m., and I know he'll respond immediately," Jenner explains in the piece. You can't sleep when there are reality show plotlines at stake, I suppose.
That's not all they do, either. "Ryan is also my go-to when it comes to picking out a great bottle of red wine, or learning about art, and every time I go to his house, he amazes me with his spectacular interior style and design," Jenner writes. Ryan Seacrest, ubiquitous morning show host, is also an arbiter of style and taste.
Texting at 4 a.m., an act reserved for the most intimate of relationships, is a little different for these two, however. They both work in television. Seacrest co-hosts the morning talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan, which means he arises way before the dawn. He has to get to hair and makeup! The same goes for Kris Jenner: When you're shooting a television show, reality or otherwise, "morning" is probably loosely defined.
Last week, we bore witness to Seacrest and Jenner's familiar relationship. Seacrest sent a frantic text to Kris Jenner before he went on air for Live With Kelly about Kylie Jenner's heavily rumored pregnancy. Then, when Seacrest was live, he explained he was waiting on her reply.
It looked as if Seacrest might obtain the great Kardashian scoop of 2017. After all, he was one of Kris Jenner's closest confidants. Surely he could penetrate the Kardashian PR machine.
Alas, Jenner later texted her friend, "Kylie's not confirming anything." This is the same comment she gave The Cut. Friendship, it seems, only goes so far.
