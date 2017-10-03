Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham haven't talked about their relationship status lately, but what's clear is that they've been awfully flirty on Instagram. Most recently, Moretz posted a photo of herself leaning on Beckham's shoulder. She seems to have deleted the caption, but it previously said "5 years ago," Elle UK reports. What's even more revealing than the photo itself, though, is the comment Beckham left underneath it: "Love you x."
This isn't the first time they've used the L word this month. On a recent photo of Moretz that Beckham captioned "Thinking of this one xx," she commented "Love you," and he one-upped her with "Love you more." Soon before that, he posted a photo of himself watching Game of Thrones with someone's (presumably Mortez's) leg in his lap, captioning it, "These nights are my favorite. Missing my girl." And that was after he commented "Cute x" on one of her photos and she left a heart under one of his.
CHLOE AND BROOKLYN ARE THE CUTEST YAS I LOVE THEM pic.twitter.com/lJ5ZsPxufq— em (@bieberslevi0sa) September 21, 2017
The couple reportedly started dating in 2014 and broke up in summer 2016, soon after she confirmed their relationship on TV. But a source told People in August that they were "hanging out" again. Around the same time, The Sun reported that they went to a party together in LA, where she announced to friends that they'd reunited.
Needless to say, fans have been speculating about the possibility that they've gotten back together over the past few months, and the love they've been showing each other on Instagram has added fuel to the rumors. But Beckham recently started college at the Parsons School of Design in New York, while Moretz lives in LA, so they may not have had too many opportunities to be together lately. Still, it looks like they've had no trouble keeping in touch across the distance.
