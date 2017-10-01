There's A Giant Interactive Lego House In Denmark

Just about everyone has seen a house built of Legos, but in Denmark, the home of the iconic bricks, there's an actual building fashioned from 21 huge, super-sized Lego blocks.
It's not a builder's fantasy: ArchDaily reports that it's actually home to Lego House, a 12,000-square-meter visitor's center where guests can learn the history of Legos, flex their creative muscles, and see some pretty major brick creations.
"At the heart of all Lego experiences — from the boxes of Lego bricks that children have at home to this fantastic Lego House that we are celebrating today — is the unique and timeless Lego brick," Kjeld Kirk Kristiansen, former president and CEO of Lego, said. "With Lego bricks, you can express yourself creatively and make anything imaginable. The possibilities are endless, and nowhere else in the world can you experience it in the same way as in Lego House."
Located at the Lego HQ in Billund, Denmark, the building uses different Lego colors to showcase various aspects of the Lego experience. Red areas are for creative, blue is for cognitive, green is sectioned off for social skills, and yellow for emotional, ArchDaily notes.
In natural Lego fashion, all of the learning happens through play, so guests may not even know that they're learning all about different things while they're exploring the space. Among the exhibits, there are literal Lego waterfalls, a menagerie of dinosaurs, and a mix of buildings, natural elements such as trees and landscapes, and tubs of bricks for visitors to build anything their hearts desire.
Of course, no Lego landmark would be complete without a gift shop, but this one ups the ante with a restaurant and a huge 2,000-square-meter open-air meeting spot called Lego Square where fans can congregate and compare their Lego builds while they're actually surrounded by a life-size Lego build.
