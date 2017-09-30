HELLO @AmericanIdol! Excited to announce that I will be on the judges panel with @KatyPerry & @LukeBryan as well as host @RyanSeacrest for the first season on @ABCNetwork! #TheNextIdol #AmericanIdol ?: Dirk Vanoucek

A post shared by Lionel Richie (@lionelrichie) on Sep 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT