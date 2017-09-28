Rachel Lindsay Revealed What Derogatory Term Vanessa Grimaldi Reportedly Called Her

After Danielle Lombard spilled the tea about former Bachelor contestants Rachel Lindsay and Vanessa Grimaldi's alleged feud during a Reddit AMA this week, Lindsay is speaking out to clear the air.
Lindsay, who went on to star in The Bachelorette, told Entertainment Tonight that Lombard is "not a liar." During the AMA, Lombard wrote that "Vanessa called Rachel something that was extremely derogatory." She also wrote that the two were separated for the rest of Bachelor filming after that.
"One thing I know about Danielle [Lombard] is that she's not a liar," Lindsay told ET. "But I do want to set the record straight on what happened between Vanessa and I."
Lindsay's comments about Grimaldi weren't reactive, but it does sound like the two of them didn't get along.
"Vanessa told me that I used 'aggressive' tones with her, and I was very upset by that," Lindsay told ET. "There are so many stereotypes placed on African-American women."
Aside from "aggressive," Lindsay told ET that Grimaldi also called her a "bully."
"She called me a 'bully,' and for her to use that phrase was offensive to me. She had no examples to match it," Lindsay said to ET. "I also felt as a special education teacher who works with children, she was using the word frivolously."
By ET's account, Grimaldi never apologized to Lindsay. But for her part, she apparently told former Bachelor Nick Viall that she wanted to "let bygones be bygones."
Lindsay also confirmed that she asked The Bachelor's producers to separate her and Grimaldi, ET notes.
"This was an assassination on my character," she told ET of Grimaldi's reported comments. "After I've faced uphill battles for my entire life and worked to prove myself in my career."
A rep for Grimaldi didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.
