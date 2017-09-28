There's no doubt about it: Cardi B is having a great week. The song "Bodak Yellow" officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, making her the first solo female rapper to hit that spot in almost 20 years. Since the news broke, her friends — from Nicki Minaj to Missy Elliot to J.Cole — have been very vocal about showing support for the achievement. And somehow, it looks like her week just got better.
A continuous stream of praise has been rolling in for Cardi B, primarily through tweets — and a few gifts. For example, the 24-year-old rapper posted a Boomerang earlier this week of a bouquet from Taylor Swift, who graciously took the L for her own song "Look What You Made Me Do." And while that's all fine and good, there's one celebrity shout-out that's getting extra attention from everyone.
Just last night, Cardi B posted to her Instagram story a box loaded with Fenty Beauty products nearly shrieking in excitement, as one does. "Look what I got!” she squealed behind the camera. "I know you makeup artists is jealous."
Fans are speculating that Rihanna herself mailed over the package with her highly acclaimed makeup as a celebration of Cardi B's newly-minted success. Sure, the rapper could have ordered the collection online like the rest of us, but we've gotta say, that delivery does look a lot larger than the average purchase. Regardless of if RiRi sent the box of goodies, we have a strong hunch Cardi B will be an instant fan of Fenty's highlighter shade, Trophy Wife.
