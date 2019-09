There's no doubt about it: Cardi B is having a great week. The song "Bodak Yellow" officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts , making her the first solo female rapper to hit that spot in almost 20 years . Since the news broke, her friends — from Nicki Minaj to Missy Elliot to J.Cole — have been very vocal about showing support for the achievement. And somehow, it looks like her week just got better.