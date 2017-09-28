Fans are speculating that Rihanna herself mailed over the package with her highly acclaimed makeup as a celebration of Cardi B's newly-minted success. Sure, the rapper could have ordered the collection online like the rest of us, but we've gotta say, that delivery does look a lot larger than the average purchase. Regardless of if RiRi sent the box of goodies, we have a strong hunch Cardi B will be an instant fan of Fenty's highlighter shade, Trophy Wife.