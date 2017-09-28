Katy Perry Wants You To See Her Every Move

Nearly four months ago, Katy Perry invited the world to follow her for 96 straight hours during her Witness World Wide livestream. The experience was an enlightening one for both fans who watched as Perry addressed her insecurities, her history with cultural appropriation, and her sexual awakening. Between the more serious moments, Perry had some fun during a cook-off with Gordon Ramsay and ranked her ex-lovers in the sack with James Corden.
Since the livestreaming event, Perry has hosted the VMAs, kind of reunited with Orlando Bloom, shared some thoughts on koalas, and has embarked on her Witness tour. Now, the singer wants even more of your attention when she debuts a special via YouTube Red on Oct. 4.
Advertisement
According to Billboard, Perry dropped a trailer for her feature-length highlight reel titled Will You Be My Witness? on Wednesday that looks to rehash some of the bigger moments from her livestream while examining how the experience impacted her.
Perry promoted the project on her Instagram account, writing: "If u missed the wild, wonderful, #WITNESS human social experiment we've got the highlights coming to u soon."
Throughout the trailer, viewers relive Perry's conversations with people such as Deray McKesson, America Ferrera, Anna Kendrick, and RuPaul. We also see her discuss spirituality, the beauty of orgasms, and her desire to connect with her old self.
"The reason I called this album Witness is that everyone in the world is a witness," Perry said in the clip. "We are all observing life, whether we are actively participating or we're just at home observing. We are all a part of this world. I hope by being a part of Witness World Wide, I'll provoke you to be an active witness."
For those concerned about YouTube Red's $9.99/month subscription service, the company is currently offering a three-month trial for those who sign up by Oct. 31.
Watch the trailer below.
Advertisement