Everyone knows that Katy Perry loves her dog Nugget almost as much as she loves not-so-subtly shading Taylor Swift. Alas, it wasn't Perry's love of her pup that people called into question this week — it was a compassion for koalas. Some fans on the internet are pissed for a comment that the "Part Of Me" singer made about the Australian animals, and you have to see this controversy to believe it.
As reported by Teen Vogue, the drama all started when the pop star posted an ad made in partnership with the Australian department store Myer. The video, which features Perry sitting atop the Myer's sign, was essentially an explainer for how customers could snag tickets to Perry's Witness world tour. Fans who are members of the Myer One reward program are eligible to receive one of 8,000 tickets that Perry is giving away — though some may not want them after hearing how Perry speaks about koalas.
"It’s time to get your puppy passport," Perry tells her pup, who is co-starring in the commercial. "Let’s go chase some koalas."
Currently, koalas are listed as a vulnerable species — and dogs are actually a big threat to the cute grey critters. Over 110 koalas are killed by dogs each year, and pet owners in areas with a high koala population are encouraged not to leave dogs unattended outside, should they come into contact with the animals.
Of course, Perry likely didn't write the ad, but that didn't stop people from giving her flak about it:
@katyperry saying "lets go chase Koalas" 2 your DOG is #NOTFUNNY its #STUPID Do U realise the danger U have put these animals in ? @BBC @nbc— Ms-Kaz (@dilligaf6733) July 5, 2017
Just another reason why @katyperry is irrelevant. Telling her dog to go chase some koalas. Does she have no respect? https://t.co/a0uB2i2iQp— Cherie n Benni (@CherieNBenni) July 5, 2017
Joking about a dog chasing Koalas is not funny. Pull the MYER radio adds now. #poortaste— Zoe Walters (@z0star) July 1, 2017
Per Teen Vogue, a spokesperson from Myer released the following statement:
"We are aware of comments in relation to Katy Perry’s Witness: The Tour advertisement and a particular reference made to koalas. We are currently removing the material which references koalas."
Here's hoping that Perry's next ad comes with a little less controversy.
