Don't be surprised if Katy Perry asks to be called Ms. Perry soon. Billboard reports that the singer, who opened Witness: The Tour last night in Montreal, added a Janet Jackson classic to her set list.
While Perry's outrageous costumes are garnering most of the attention from fans and the press, Twitter user @stevies_wonder wanted everyone to know that Perry took the time to pay homage to Ms. Jackson herself during the concert.
Between singing new tunes from Witness and the hits that her fans have come to know so well, Perry casually tossed in "What Have You Done For Me Lately" and even added some choreography that recalled Jackson's 1987 Grammy Awards performance. You'll know it when you see it: sharp arm movements, synchronized body rolls, and angular posing that's highlighted by Perry's ruffled stage costume and her backup singers' white outfits.
Her band and dancers got in on the action, too, taking the Canadian audience way back to the '80s with Janet's signature moves and the tune's message of self-empowerment.
Katy Perry covering Janet's "What Have You Done For Me Lately" on her [current] Witness Tour. pic.twitter.com/wqNALbsUYV— Stevie's Wonder (@Stevies_Wonder) September 20, 2017
Fans can finally get excited for Witness: The Tour. After being plagued with delays, the tour finally began weeks after its intended September 7 start date.
"I'll be spending the next few weeks taking the time to properly prepare the show to be an experience I am proud to share with you," Perry said in a statement at the time. "I'm sorry for any inconvenience this causes, but hope everyone who sees the show will agree it was worth the wait."
Perry's in it for the long haul, with the tour expected to run through the end of this year and concluding in February 2018. There's no telling if the addition of "What Have You Done For Me Lately" was just a one-time thing or if it's a permanent part of the show. Thankfully, fans have plenty of time to find out if Perry's tour has any more unexpected surprises...and to learn the Janet choreography for themselves.
