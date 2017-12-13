No, we’re not here to wax poetic about flares yet again. Those of both the cropped and full-length varieties really have been everywhere over the past few years — and we know, love, and wear them well. But for fall, other ‘70s-inspired trends and color palettes are coming into play, and we're gravitating towards the burnt hues and rich textures of the decade (they happen to compliment the brisk air and pumpkin-spiced beverages of the season oh so well).