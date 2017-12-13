No, we’re not here to wax poetic about flares yet again. Those of both the cropped and full-length varieties really have been everywhere over the past few years — and we know, love, and wear them well. But for fall, other ‘70s-inspired trends and color palettes are coming into play, and we're gravitating towards the burnt hues and rich textures of the decade (they happen to compliment the brisk air and pumpkin-spiced beverages of the season oh so well).
In the coming months, try swapping your jeans for corduroys. Try breaking up your blacks and grays with browns and mustards (and maybe throw some orange in the mix, too). And, dare we say, let’s give all-suede-everything another chance, even if that does mean being extra careful about avoiding stains. As much as we’ve loved reliving our ‘90s days, we’re ready to re-embrace the boho, hippie decade once more — flares and beyond.
Click on for understated-yet-retro outerwear, nostalgic striped knits, and more '70s-inspired pieces we’re loving this autumn.