Here's Every Flight Attendant Secret You've Ever Wanted To Know

Exploring Choma's world reveals plenty of behind-the-curtain looks at first class. There, fliers don't only get ample legroom and actual dinner and glassware, the pampered passengers get poached eggs, too. Choma's project shows plenty of stuff happening in the galley, from food prep to stores of bottled water for passengers to combat that dry, recycled air. She also shows looks into the cockpit and even documented a few of the on-ground happenings at the check-in desk and boarding areas. Throughout it all, Choma says that during her eight years with the airline, she's always felt like the team was an extended family and everyone was proud to be a Virgin.