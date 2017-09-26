Here's Every Flight Attendant Secret You've Ever Wanted To Know

Poaching eggs on a plane is a highest form of first class cuisine. The Secret Life of Virgins #thesecretlifeofvirgins • • • • • #virginamerica #liveauthentic #portlandphotographer #destinationphotographer #artofvisuals #crewlife #avgeek #love #aviation #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #plane #wanderlust #makemoments #postthepeople #adventure #makeportraits #welltravelled #moodlights #chasinglight #finditliveit #justgoshoot #peoplescreatives #instagoodmyphoto #wanderingphotographers #traveldiaries #sanfranciscophotographer #radlovestories #lookslikefilm
#TheSecretLifeOfVirgins ⠀ .⠀ I’ve been a part of the @VirginAmerica journey for 8 years. This year we were acquired by @AlaskaAir and will dissolve a majority of the #VX brand. The Secret Life of Virgins project documents the #virginfamily I’ve grown to love and the life of teammates on the front line. We’ll always be #virgin. ⠀ .⠀ #moment #nikon #d810 #travelandlife @instagram #justgoshoot #peoplescreatives @thephotosociety @richardbranson #screwitletsdoit #dontlookdown #virgindisruptors #avgeek #crewlife #cabincrew #falife #instagram #positiveinfluence #iflyalaska #sfo #lax @flysfo
Betsy The Secret Life of Virgins #thesecretlifeofvirgins • • • • • #virginamerica #liveauthentic #portlandphotographer #destinationphotographer #artofvisuals #crewlife #avgeek #love #aviation #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #plane #wanderlust #makemoments #postthepeople #adventure #makeportraits #welltravelled #moodlights #chasinglight #finditliveit #justgoshoot #peoplescreatives #nikon #wanderingphotographers #traveldiaries #sanfranciscophotographer #iflyalaska #lookslikefilm
Evelyn + Katie The Secret Life of Virgins #thesecretlifeofvirgins • • • • • #virginamerica #liveauthentic #portlandphotographer #destinationphotographer #artofvisuals #crewlife #avgeek #love #aviation #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #plane #wanderlust #makemoments #postthepeople #adventure #makeportraits #welltravelled #moodlights #chasinglight #finditliveit #justgoshoot #peoplescreatives #instagoodmyphoto #wanderingphotographers #traveldiaries #sanfranciscophotographer #jetsetter #lookslikefilm
Joaquin. Sunday flying. The Secret Life of Virgins #thesecretlifeofvirgins • • • • • #virginamerica #liveauthentic #airbus #destinationphotographer #artofvisuals #crewlife #avgeek #love #aviation #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #plane #wanderlust #makemoments #postthepeople #adventure #makeportraits #welltravelled #moodlights #chasinglight #finditliveit #justgoshoot #peoplescreatives #travelandleisure #wanderingphotographers #traveldiaries #iamalaska #crew #lookslikefilm
Flight Attendant Jennifer embraces her instructor, Karen, after she successfully completes an emergency evacuation drill. @VirginAmerica is the first airline to add the #A321neo to their fleet of @Airbus jets. #thesecretlifeofvirgins . . . #airplane #virginamerica #avporn #pilot #plane #instaaviation #airbus #aviationlovers #planeporn #planespotting #aviationphotography #pilotlife #aviationgeek #planespotter #crewlife #travel #airbuslovers #airline #airplanes #picoftheday #avnerd #jet #iamalaska ##airplane #virginamerica #avporn #pilot #plane #instaaviation #airbus #aviationlovers #planeporn #planespotting #aviationphotography #pilotlife #aviationgeek #planespotter #crewlife #travel #airbuslovers #airline #airplanes #picoftheday #avnerd #jet #iamalaska #documentaryphotography #documentaryphotographer #visualambassadors #natgeo #virgingotmelike