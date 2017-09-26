Anthropologie's New Makeup Looks So Fancy — & It's All Under $30

Revamping your beauty routine for the new season is almost as necessary as stocking up on a wardrobe of cozy sweaters and black ankle booties. But besides swapping out your lightweight creams for thick moisturizers and spray tans for body butters, there's another must on your seasonal to-do list: new makeup. And our one-stop destination for this year's beauty staples might surprise you. Enter: Anthropologie.
It's no secret that Anthropologie's price tags are steep for the average person. But if you're feeling defeated about not picking up that floral peasant dress you've pinned 100 times, we suggest racing back to the beauty section ASAP. Why? Because the packaging looks super fancy, but it won't blow your monthly budget. Even better: The store's exclusive beauty line, Albeit, is expanding this fall, so there are even more options — including concealer, tinted moisturizer, and setting powder for the first time.
Albeit isn't for the Kim Kardashians of the world, but if minimalist beauty is more your thing, then you're definitely covered. In the range, you'll find sheer lip balms, barely-there blushes, and cream highlighters that certainly give a glow — but won't blind the person standing next to you on the subway. Plus, the entire line is on sale right now, so treating yourself this week is that much easier.
Click ahead to check out the newest Albeit makeup launches you can find at its lowest prices yet.