How To Transition Your Skin-Care Routine Into Fall In 5 Easy Steps

The only constant is change, said Heraclitus. So since you summer fans can't do anything about the fact that it's ending, you might as well do your best to embrace all fall has to offer. Open your hearts to boots and sweaters. Swap your cold brew for a hot chocolate (permission to skip out on all things pumpkin spice granted). Make room in your medicine cabinet for rich creams.
The latter is important because with the change of weather, the pH balance in our skin changes as well. “In general, we all produce more oil in the summer than in the fall and the winter," says Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, founder & director of Capital Laser & Skin Care. With decreased oil production, our skin can become confused and irritated. And instead of acting reactively by treating skin redness or dryness after it's already become a problem — we asked a few dermatologists to give their expert advice on the proactive steps we should take for a smooth-skin transition into fall.
Little things — like switching out your foaming cleanser for a creamy one, working a heavier moisturizer into your routine, and using a brightening serum to repair any sun damage accrued — will help to keep your skin happy as the weather gets colder. Ahead, your guide to the tweaks to make this month and the products the pros recommend.