Anthropologie Just Dropped Skin Care — & It's Exactly What You'd Expect

For so long, the beauty sections at our favorite clothing stores were sparse and sad-looking. We got in the habit of skipping right over them and heading to Sephora, Ulta, or the drugstore for our lipstick and moisturizer. Then, in the last couple of years, there was a transformation.
Our go-to shops suddenly boasted treasure troves of indie beauty products. & Other Stories has the minimalist makeup thing down pat, Urban Outfitters offers some of the witchiest products around, and H&M has its own gigantic line of essentials. And, of course, there's dreamy Anthropologie. The store is basically our Pinterest boards come to life — from the fashion to the home decor to the beauty. In addition to stocking all-star brands like Caudalie and Sunday Riley, Anthropologie also has its own makeup line, Albeit — but it's not stopping there.
Today, the bohemian brand launched its own exclusive skin-care line in collaboration with Susie Wang, founder of 100% Pure. It's called Puristry — a play on purity and chemistry — and it focuses on USDA-certified organic ingredients you can pronounce with powerful results.
Click ahead to check out the six-piece line. Like everything else in the store, be prepared to want it right now.