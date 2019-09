String Dresses, Biker Chicks, & Glamthleisure: A Look At Milan Fashion Week

Beyond eating all the pasta, pizza, meats and cheese platters and gelato, there was a lot to take in at Milan Fashion Week: beautiful locations, an upbeat spirit that permeated every presentation and show, and all our favorite songs that played at the shows ( Suzanne Vega at Prada, Tears for Fears and Pat Benatar at No. 21, TLC at Missoni). And then, of course, there were the clothes: the throwback logos at Fendi and Max Mara, the wackadoodle multi-color string dress at Vionnet that may not even qualify as a dress but was still beautiful, the way all the girls at the Attico presentation were dripping with attitude. More importantly, almost every single show featured a truly diverse cast — from new favorite Hiandra Martinez who rocked cornrows at a couple shows, to HoYeon Jung whose Kool Aid-red hair was a real throwback to our high school days, Milan has really embraced the race issues that until recently seemed like they were only a concern in America.