Carrie Bradshaw Would Have Hated This Popular Engagement Ring Style

Yes, a diamond may be forever — but engagement rings trends are not. In fact, while what we’ve considered the norm for the symbols of our unions has held steady for many years, every now and then a new style reaches peak popularity and keeps things interesting. Who knew that a black diamond would become the go-to for non-traditional brides? Well, besides Carrie Bradshaw, who was gifted one from Big after her mishap with her ex, Aidan Shaw, in Abu Dhabi during that dreadful (but beautiful) encounter in Sex and the City 2. Turns out, the most popular engagement ring style right now isn't a big dark stone. In fact, it's one that would make Ms. Bradshaw yell the ick heard around the world.
Who What Wear reports that pear-cut engagement rings seem to be all the rage with today’s modern brides. "The pear shape has always been a beautiful option for the classic but still a bit unconventional bride-to-be," jewelry designer Anna Sheffield told the site. "It's a combination of a marquise cut and a round-faceted stone, a very elegant and intentional shape for a diamond. Also, they can be lighter in carat than they appear, which is a plus!"
If you recall, this is the same ring style Aidan proposed to Carrie with in the fourth season. As Carrie described it to the girls over brunch later that day, “it was a pear-shaped diamond with a gold band.” She saw the ring and threw up in her mouth. See here:
In her most famous words, we can’t help but wonder how the fictional starlet would react to the news that pear-shaped diamonds are the cut du jour. It may come as a surprise, sure, but with only three months left in 2017, we have a feeling the trends will change all over again come the first of January.
